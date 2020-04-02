The decision to suspend the 2020 season of the MLB due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the United States could have a detrimental impact on the league in the long run. Players salaries need to be paid as per their respective contracts as previously agreed with the MLB franchises. So how much will New York Yankees' new recruit Gerrit Cole and other MLB stars earn this year?

Cole to Yankees for nine years and $324 million — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2019

How much Yankees' Gerrit Cole and other MLB stars will earn during coronavirus lockdown?

As per a recent report from a leading news agency, Yankees star Gerrit Cole and other MLB superstars such as Giancarlo Stanton, Aroldis Chapman along with players on big-money deals, will get $4,775 a day for 60 days of the work stoppage. This deal will be applicable till the end of May as for now with the deal amounting to a total of $268,500.

Before the suspension of the MLB due to the coronavirus lockdown, Yankees star Gerrit Cole was set to be paid $36 million over the course of the 2020 season. At that rate, he would have made $193,548 a day. Stanton was set to make $28 million and Chapman would have made $16 million.

This money will be distributed from the $170 million sum that all MLB teams agreed to advance players on 40-man rosters, injured lists and who have been assigned to minor leagues during the current MLB suspension.

Yankees star Aaron Boone thanks medical professionals for their relentless service

