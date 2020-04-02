The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

How Much Yankees' Gerrit Cole And Other MLB Stars Will Earn During Coronavirus Lockdown?

other sports

How much are Yankees' Gerrit Cole and other MLB stars who are currently on big-money deals slated to earn during ongoing coronavirus lockdown?

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yankees

The decision to suspend the 2020 season of the MLB due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the United States could have a detrimental impact on the league in the long run. Players salaries need to be paid as per their respective contracts as previously agreed with the MLB franchises. So how much will New York Yankees' new recruit Gerrit Cole and other MLB stars earn this year?

Also Read | Gerrit Cole makes powder keg debut in MLB spring training with two strikes against Pirates

Gerrit Cole net worth

Also Read | Yankees MLB spring training schedule 2020: List of fixtures ahead of Gerrit Cole's debut

How much Yankees' Gerrit Cole and other MLB stars will earn during coronavirus lockdown?

As per a recent report from a leading news agency, Yankees star Gerrit Cole and other MLB superstars such as Giancarlo Stanton, Aroldis Chapman along with players on big-money deals, will get $4,775 a day for 60 days of the work stoppage. This deal will be applicable till the end of May as for now with the deal amounting to a total of $268,500.

Before the suspension of the MLB due to the coronavirus lockdown, Yankees star Gerrit Cole was set to be paid $36 million over the course of the 2020 season. At that rate, he would have made $193,548 a day. Stanton was set to make $28 million and Chapman would have made $16 million.

This money will be distributed from the $170 million sum that all MLB teams agreed to advance players on 40-man rosters, injured lists and who have been assigned to minor leagues during the current MLB suspension.

Also Read | Gerrit Cole’s anticipated Yankees first BP session ends with surreal standing ovation

Also Read | Yankees' Gerrit Cole ranked as the third-best starting pitcher by MLB Network

Yankees star Aaron Boone thanks medical professionals for their relentless service

Also Read | Gerrit Cole celebrates $324 million deal by showing off his 2001 'Yankees Forever' sign

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
UNITE AND FIGHT CORONA: PM MODI
Air India
AIR INDIA SIGNS CONTRACT
Maharashtra
MAHARASHTRA COVID-19 TALLY
Saudi Arabia
24-HOUR CURFEW IN MECCA & MEDINA
COVID-19
'9000 MARKAZ CONTACTS TRACED'
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK