How To Declutter Your Home? Here Are 5 Easy Tips And Tricks That You Can Use

Tidying up your space can help elevate your mood and give you a sense of accomplishment. However, getting yourself to do it is quite a task; however, some tips and a plan can help you ease into the process. Here are some tips and tricks that can help you declutter your house efficiently.

Also Read | Twitter India Invites Responses Ahead Of Women's Day; Kavita Kaushik, Hansal Mehta Furious

Tips to declutter your home

Also Read | Manju Warrier Joins Malayalam Film 'Padavettu' Cast, Reveals Nivin Pauly

Reduce paper

Paper, in general, takes up a lot of space and as humans, we have a tendency to stack them. However, stacking them up or piling them can be hazardous as it is listed as a fire hazard. Hence no matter the reason, clearing them out should be your prime concern when you undertake the task of cleaning your home. If you do not want to throw away your books then try to lend them to someone who may want to read them or make a time table when you would like to read certain books and categorise them according to their significance.

Also Read | Manju Warrier To Star In Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 168'? The Actress Reveals The Truth

The closet

Over time it is observed that one keeps piling up clothes due to which a huge heap of clothes is formed. This heap not only looks shabby but also creates the illusion that one has nothing to wear. Try and organise your clothes into sections and give away clothes that no longer fit you or are out of fashion. This will help you declutter your closet and also have a bunch of clothes that you can donate.

Also Read | German Filmmaker Vilsmaier, Known For 'Stalingrad,' Dies

Find a place

There are things and items in each person’s home that they don’t really use and are generally just lying around the bed or living room. Find such items or find items that can complement your aesthetic. Watch a couple of DIY videos over the Internet to get an idea to use these items in a better way, thus enhancing your living space for good.

Medicine

After the sickness, it is often a human tendency to keep the medication in case a similar situation occurs again. However, we tend to store such medicines but totally ignore the expiration date. Medicines should be well checked and taken only when prescribed, hence taking out unnecessary medication from your drawer would create a lot of space and also prevent you from consuming it.

A system

When you are going in for the long process of cleaning, make sure you have some sort of sorting system. This will help you categorise your clutter. Use one box or section for things you’d like to keep, one section for donations and one to throw away. This will help you work faster and will save you time so that you don’t have to clear your clutter again.