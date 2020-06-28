Desi Hacks: 6 Pocket-friendly And Easy Household Tips That Will Help You Go Green

There have been many desi hacks that can replace the items we use on a daily basis with items which are not harmful to nature. A sustainable lifestyle has been a part of Indian households for a long time. Cutting up old clothes to make a duster or reusing glass containers to store items have been practised in Indian households for a long time.

But given our fast-paced lives, the ideas of being consciously green may be left behind. So, replacing certain items for a more recyclable or organic alternative can prove effective. Here are 6 desi hacks you can adapt to go green in your daily life.

Desi hacks to go green

Make your own Potpourri

Air fresheners and Potpourri are one of the most effective replacements for air fresheners. A greener alternative would be to make your own air freshener or Potpourri by slow-baking a few slices of orange peel or an apple or lemon zest. Also add some fresh herbs like lavender, rosemary, thyme or rose petals in an oven till they are dry. Then add fragrant spices like cloves, cardamom, nutmeg, cinnamon, when it cools down. You can store this in small containers or glass bottles and place them strategically around the house.

Lip balm out, Desi ghee in

Desi ghee, along with being extremely healthy for one’s body and bones is an excellent moisturizer. Instead of buying expensive lip balm that comes in a plastic container for chapped lips, apply ghee to your lips in the morning. The moisturizing agent in ghee makes lips soft and smooth. Ghee can also help lighten dark lips with regular application.

Use Coconut Fibre instead of plastic scrubbers

The coconut fibre that we throw away can be used as scrubbers for the dishes. Plastic scrubbers break or wear off after use and need to be thrown away but because they are made of plastic, they are difficult to recycle. Coconut fibre is a better alternative because it does not wear off as easily and can make good manure of plants after you are done using them.

Shikakai and Reetha Shampoo

Making your own organic and natural shampoo but it is much better than the packed shampoo available in the market. This natural shampoo is not just better for the environment but also for the hair. The process of making it is very simple: take 5 pieces Shikakai, 4 balls of Reetha (Soapnut) and a handful of Amla (Indian Gooseberry) and soak them in water overnight. In the morning, boil the mixture. Mash the ingredients into a pulp after it cools down to lukewarm and the shampoo is ready.

Metal or clay instead of plastic

Plastic bottles and containers can be easily replaced by containers made of steel or clay. These containers not only stay longer but are also good for the environment. Indian spices stored in plastic, stain the container or start tasing different over a period of time. If these are replaced by containers made of clay, the spices will last longer and will not lose their taste.

Make your own face pack

There are so many different ways to make your own face pack from the ingredients available in the kitchen. A homemade, chemical-free face pack is good for the skin because there are no added chemicals unlike the face packs available outside. There are also a variety of face packs one can make at home, like the turmeric powder and coriander leaves face pack for blackheads, Multani mitti with lemon juice face pack for pimple marks and dark spots, Saffron face pack for improving skin tone and bright skin, gram flour and curd face pack for dry skin and many more.

