Desi Hacks: 6 Super Easy Ways To Include More Turmeric In Your Diet

Turmeric or Haldi is one of the best-kept secrets of the Indian Ayurveda for a long period of time. But this was until recently as the now the Western world also has realized the numerous health benefits this condiment has. The popularity of golden milk and turmeric latte or turmeric tea has grown in recent time. Indians have used it in food and have also used it as desi hacks as a home remedy for various ailments. Here are 6 ways in which you can add it to your diet.

Desi Hacks of adding turmeric to your diet

Golden Milk aka haldi waala doodh

Golden Milk or haldi waala doodh is a mixture of milk and turmeric powder. This can be consumed instead of tea or coffee. It is can be also drunk as a medicine when one is ill. It is believed by people that turmeric can fight the common cold and cough. The golden milk is can be also made with the use of almond milk or coconut milk for those who are lactose intolerant.

Tea

The western world is discovering the advantages of adding a spoonful of turmeric in a cup of milk, Indians have been doing it for ages. One such thing is chai or Tea. one spoon of turmeric can be added to the tea to get a different taste. Turmeric especially goes well in with masala chai. How to make it well it is simple you will need to add it to boiling water along with other masala tea making grenades like grated ginger, honey and lemon. After this let the tea simmer for some time, and take it off the heat. Then strain it into a cup, to get your cup of soothing turmeric tea.

Smoothies and Shakes

Turmeric is a versatile spice as it does not give a very distinctive flavour or taste. This is why it can be easily added to any fresh fruit shakes and smoothies. Add a couple of spoons of turmeric in the milkshake and stir. The drink is ready for you to drink. This can be drunk any time you feel like and it will provide a nutritive value to your drink.

Stir-Fried and Roasted veggies

In Indian households, turmeric is used on a daily bases and it is added to vegetable and meats to enhance foods taste. You also can do the same add a little bit of turmeric to your food every time you cook food. It will make the food healthier.

Soups

You can add turmeric to soups while making the soup. This will and a distinct flavour to the soup and will also bring nutritious value to the soup. Do not overuse it as high doses of any spice or condiment taken over a prolonged period could be harmful.

Salad dressing

You can also add turmeric powder to your salad to make it taste better. You can also make a paste of turmeric and add it as a salad dressing. It will enhance the taste of the salad and will also be nutritions.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.