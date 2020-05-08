Desi Hacks For Those Who Want To Lead A Greener Lifestyle

A green lifestyle is something one should focus on at this stage in life. Greener habits can help protect the environment and thus benefit our well-being as well. Here are some desi hacks that can help you achieve this goal in your everyday life.

Desi Hlhacks to live a greener life

Lemon Peels, Tamarind and Rock Salt

It is a known fact that dishwashing soaps have chemicals in them which often leave traces on the utensils we use. These chemicals are also often rough on our hands. Hence it is suggested that a combination of tamarind and rock salt can help to replace the dishwashing soap. This combination even works well on greasy stains. For a dishwashing liquid use lemon peels by boiling them with two bowls of water first then store it in a container for an hour or two. Once done, your dishwashing solution is ready to use for tough and greasy stains.

Ghee

Ghee is one such item that is found in all households. According to various research papers, ghee was used in ancient times as a hair care product to enhance beauty. Hence Ghee can be used as a lip balm as it will aid in keeping the lips hydrated. Also one does not have to worry about accidentally swallowing harmful chemicals. To use ghee as a lip balm, you will first need to heat it up. Once it cools down a bit, pour it into a container and let it solidify, once done your all-natural lip balm is ready to use.

Coconut Fibre

The tough fibres of the coconut husk are a great item that can be used for scrubbing away dirt from utensils. Using a coconut fibre also adds up to the environmental value, as one can easily dispose them off due to their biodegradable nature. Unlike plastic scrubbers, coconut scrubbers can go a long way in maintaining the cleanliness of your utensils as well as being nature friendly when its use has been completed.

Clay or Copper water bottles

According to various experts, it can take up to 1000 years for a plastic bottle to biodegrade, and after that, it may produce toxic fumes. In other words, plastic bottles just end up littering the environment. However, copper and clay bottles are reusable and biodegradable. This does not only make them a healthier alternative, but they also help to keep the water cool. A bronze water bottle too can be used.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.