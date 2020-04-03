Dark Lips Are A Nightmare That Can Disappear Within No Time With These Home Remedies

Dark lips are an issue that several people face. There are several reasons cited for your lips losing their natural colour or getting chapped and cracked. Lifestyle changes, smoking, and cosmetic reactions are some. So now that our country is under lockdown you can focus on your skin and especially your lips. Take a look at some of these remedies that will help you say goodbye to dark lips in no time.

Home remedies reducing dark lips

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is considered to be a boon when it comes to home remedies and cosmetic products. Hence Aloe Vera is here for your rescue to say goodbye to your dark lips. Simply apply some Aloe Vera directly to your lips and let it dry for a few minutes and then wash it off. Try this for 2-3 times for a couple of weeks.

2. Lemon

Lemon is another home remedy that will help you big adieu to dark lips. Lemons have natural bleaching agents. But before you use lemon juice on your dark lips exfoliate them. After exfoliating simply add some lemon and honey in a bowl and apply this mixture on your lips and massage it gently. Rinse off after a few minutes.

3.Turmeric

Turmeric is another solution for your dark lips. So take some turmeric powder and mix it with some rose water. Apply this mixture on your lips after exfoliating them. Do this twice a day for a couple of weeks to reduce the darkness on your lips and restore its natural colour.

4.Coconut oil

Coconut oil is an ingredient that is easily available in your house or the market. This oil is another home remedy that will reduce the darkness on your lips in no time. Just simply apply it 2-3 times a day. It will not only reduce the darkness but will also moisturise your lips.

