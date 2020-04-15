Frizzy Hair Care Can Be At Your Fingertips With The Help Of These Great Home Remedies

Frizzy hair can be quite annoying. The frizziness of hair is caused when there is a lack of moisture, i.e. when hair gets dry. During the time in self-quarantine, one can tend to avoid or ignore taking care of the hair. Using some simple frizzy hair care tips, it becomes easy to tame the wildness of dry hair.

ALSO READ | Best Hairstyles To Try This Winter Season To Keep Away Dry And Frizzy Hair

Here are some Home Remedies for frizzy hair

Apple cider vinegar

When hair comes in contact with alkaline-based products, it can give the hair a frizzy appearance. Apple cider vinegar's acidic nature can help with frizzy hair along with the removing product residue. Apple cider vinegar also has some brilliant antibacterial and antifungal properties.

How to use apple cider vinegar:

Mix 1/3 cup of organic apple cider vinegar with warm water. Pour this mixture on your hair and keep it for 1 to 3 minutes. Using cold water, rinse it carefully.

ALSO READ | Hair Hacks For Frizzy Hair And To Control Static During Cold Weather

Coconut oil

As per an article on a health website, coconut oil contains lauric acid and hair can easily absorb the oil. It also adds moisture to the hair and gives it more protein. You can use coconut oil a night before washing your hair.

How to use coconut oil:

Take some coconut oil in your hands and then slowly started massaging your hair and scalp. It is important to be gentle when you apply. You can either apply is 15 minutes before washing or can also keep it overnight.

(Source: Pixabay)

ALSO READ | Healthy Hair: Here Are A Few Home Remedies To Get Healthy Hair

Argan oil

Argan oil includes oleic acid and linoleic acid, which can prove to be excellent moisturizing agents. Argan oil also has some vitamin E. This can have protective benefits when the hair is exposed to heat.

How to use Argan oil:

Apply some drops of Argan oil on wet hair. You need to evenly spread it through the hair, not only on the scalp and also the tips. It is important to use only a small amount otherwise hair can turn greasy.

(Source: Pixabay)

ALSO READ | Dark Lips Are A Nightmare That Can Disappear Within No Time With These Home Remedies

Egg

Use of eggs can lead to making the hair healthier, shinier, and frizz-free. Eggs contain saturated fats, biotin, and vitamins. It is important to remember that if you are allergic to eggs, do not go for this treatment.

How to make an egg mask for hair:

Take two eggs and whip them until they are frothy. Apply this mix on the hair and also massage the scalp. Cover this hair with a plastic cap and leave it for 15 minutes. Shampoo and rinse the egg thoroughly.

(Source: Pixabay)

ALSO READ | Acne Scars: Try These Natural Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Them Easily

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.