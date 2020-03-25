Dog Photography Ideas That Can Help You Get The Best Candid Shot Of Your Dog

Pets are adorable. They entertain their owners with their every move. Pet owners adore constantly clicking their pictures. Owners also love clicking those rare selfies with their pets sometimes — if they can get their pet to stay still.

So to help you get that perfect picture or selfie, here are a few dog photography tips and tricks.

A guide for how to take photos of dogs

Relax before clicking a picture

Animals are experts in understanding emotions and they sense such changes pretty well. So if you create a stressful atmosphere for the two of you, you will receive the same reaction from your pet. Relax yourself as well as your pet. Play with them, caress them and then take a picture.

Source: Canva

Focus on the eyes and expressions

As eyes are the most expressive part, while taking a picture, it is recommended to focus on the face, especially their eyes. Puppies can be very emotive and their happiness or sorrow can show through their eyes. Keeping the pet's eyes in focus can help make the picture even more real.

Source: Canva

Get rid of clutter first

Always take care of where you are planning your shooting location. See to it that it is a clutter-free place so that your pet can enjoy the place. It could also help to catch candid shots of your pet bouncing around the space.

Shoot in their world

Select a location with natural light. Also, try taking a picture at their height. If you stand and take the picture, the image wouldn't be perfect as per the size of your pet and background that you have selected. If the camera is at par with the dog, the dog's world would seem more real in the photo.

Source: Canva

Be flexible and do some stretching first

The more flexible you are the more candid picture you will be able to capture. Experts say that dogs do not prefer to stay at one place in one pose for a long time. You would have to make them wait and then reach at their height every time to take a beautiful picture. It would help if you are flexible enough to bend and get the right shot.

Source: Canva

