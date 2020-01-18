Amazon Sale 2020: When Does Amazon Great Indian Sale Start? Deals And Offers To Expect

Amazon’s Great Indian Sale is back with flash sales, exclusive deals, and other discounts and offers in the pipeline. Amazon India’s The Great Indian Sale is set to go live for users starting January 19, 2020. Here is all the information regarding the Amazon sale 2020, what is the Amazon Great Indian Sale time and Amazon Great Indian Sale golden hour:

When does Amazon Great Indian Sale start?

According to Amazon India, the Amazon sale 2020 will start on January 19, 2020, i.e. the start of the Amazon Great Indian Sale time is midnight January 18, 2020, or 00:00 hours on January 19, 2020. The sale will run for four days and end on January 22, 2020. The Great Indian Sale is expected to provide massive price slashes and discounts on most product categories at Amazon India. During the Amazon sale 2020, the amazon.in the website will offer deals in various categories, which are elaborated upon below. Products at Amazon India are likely to be found at a discount across many of these categories at different points of time during the Amazon sale 2020:

Amazon Great Indian Sale – Prime Early Access

It is an exclusive sale offered by Amazon during their Great Indian Sale for Amazon Prime members. As the name suggests, the Prime Early Access sale offers Amazon Prime members access to deals on products earlier than other Amazon users. The Prime early-access sale kickstarts 12 hours before the Great Indian Sale and is applicable on select products across the website.

Amazon Great Indian Sale – Prime Exclusive Deals

Throughout the Amazon sale 2020, some deals would be offered exclusively only to Prime members. These deals are known as Prime Exclusive deals and span across product categories. The Prime Exclusive deals only are available to the people who have an active Prime subscription and can not be seen and availed by customers or visitors who have not purchased a Prime membership.

Amazon Great Indian Sale – App Exclusive Deals

As the name suggests, these offers are only available and can be purchased using the Amazon app on Android and iOS. These deals do not appear while users browse Amazon India using a web browser. Note that the App-only deals might be available for all the users or only Prime members, depending on the nature of the offer.

Amazon Great Indian Sale – Lightning deals

While Lightning deals run throughout the year, they have particular importance during the Amazon Great Indian Sale time. These Lightning deals feature significant discounts on popular products (over their otherwise discounted price too) via a time-bound sale and in limited quantity. These lightning deals can be accessed and availed by all the Amazon users. Once a Lightning deal is added to the cart at Amazon, there is usually a short period of time within which it must be purchased in order to avail of the Lightning deal price, otherwise, the product is removed from the cart.

Amazon Great Indian Sale – Deals of the Day

As the name suggests, Deals of the Day feature some premium products that are put up for sale with discounts and other offers. These deals of the day refresh every day and expire in case the stocks are out. These deals also feature newly launched products and the best sellers during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

What is the Amazon Great Indian Sale Golden Hour?

Amazon is offering some exclusive deals under the umbrella of Golden Hour deals during the Amazon Sale 2020. The Golden Hour deals are usually announced on the website and app at 9 pm and last until midnight on the first day of the Amazon Great Indian Sale. The Golden Hour sale will only be available to users who have installed the Amazon app on their Android or iOS device (Golden Hour offers are not applicable for iPhone 4 and Windows phone users).

