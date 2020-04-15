Four Incredible Kitchen Organising Hacks That Will Bring Out The Inner Marie Kondo In You

The coronavirus lockdown has motivated many people to focus on their homes and organising their spaces. One can do a number of things and make their house a productive place and sufficient. A proper way of organising the house can lead to less wastage of time when you are working and also it will kill your time during the lockdown.

You can start doing the rooms one after the other. When it comes to the kitchen, there are not only many appliances that must be stored, but also a lot of items that are present. The things that are used frequently must be in easy reach while the others must be shelved properly. There are some great kitchen hacks that can lead to well-organised and also presentable kitchen.

How to organise kitchen: A four-step mantra

Be keen and start to clean

The first thing to do is to start cleaning your storage or pantry. While cleaning, you must also separate the items and rate them according to their usage and importance. Things like flour, sugar, spices, etc. must be kept together while lentils, readymade masalas, and others must be stored together. Take large containers so that you can keep them away from dust.

Are you able to label?

It sometimes becomes very hard to find something when a person is in a rush and can lead to a lot of fuss and mess. Try and label all the jars of cooking ingredients so that you can do your job quicker. You can take inspiration from the Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone as well.

Store your fruits and vegetables

In order to save time, you can use one basket to store fruits and vegetables. Using a basket with two sections, fill one with fruits and the other with vegetables. This way, you will know exactly where to find them while cooking.

A clap for a map

Now that you have stored everything, you need to also remember which item is kept at what place. You can make a map of you kitchen and stick it to the fridge. Even if a guest is in your kitchen, they will be able to navigate everything.

Image Credits: Shutterstock