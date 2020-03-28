Alaya F Swears By This D.I.Y. De-puff Face Mask With Simple Kitchen Ingredients

Alaya F made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the film Jawaani Jaaneman. She was appreciated by fans for her flawless performance and effortless portrayal of her character in the movie. Other than that, Alaya F was also appreciated for her looks and the kind of appearance she had on the big screen. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal on Instagram live, Alaya F revealed her secret to such good skin. Here is was Alaya F had to say.

Alaya F’s D.I.Y. face mask for puffy face

In a previous conversation, Alaya F had revealed a lot of secrets for her beautiful skin. In the recent interview, she revealed her homemade recipe for de-puffing her face every morning. While on Instagram she said, “My face used to get very puffy. So I got to know about this recipe and thought about giving it a try!” She then revealed her homemade recipe. Take a look at it here.

Five ingredients are required to make this DIY mixture. This de-puffing elixir is all you will need to have a de-puffed face like Alaya. You will find these items in your kitchen.

Ingredients

One tablespoon of ground coffee

One tablespoon of besan(gram flour)

One teaspoon of honey

One teaspoon of olive oil

Milk

How to make the face mask for puffy face

Take a bowl and add the one tablespoon of ground coffee & one tablespoon of besan.

Then add the honey and olive oil and make a nice mixture.

Add milk to this mix and mix it till it gets smooth like a silky paste

Apply it to your face and let it dry

Clean it with cold water and pat dry.

Tip: You can also use refined sugar for a good exfoliation.

