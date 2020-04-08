Check Out The Kitchen Hacks For Organising Your Fridge Like A Pro; Read

One of the best ways to spend your time productively and avoid boredom during this period of quarantine is to indulge yourself in some activities. The kitchen is one of the most frequently visited places and the fridge one of the most used appliances during this lockdown period. Hence keeping the fridge tidy and organised is essential. Here are a few kitchen hacks that will help you organise your fridge in a better way.

Kitchen hacks for organising your fridge

Labelling

The first and one of the most important kitchen hacks is labelling. This is the perfect way to organise your items and it also acts as a great way to sort things out in groups. Once you have labelled your items, you will be more aware of what items go in which section. You can start off by allotting dedicated spaces for certain jars and bottles, or containers containing food, snacks etc.

Storage units

Using your fridge efficiently is key to saving space inside the fridge. Randomly placing items will take up space and may also tamper other items. Hence use the containers and avoid discarding them once you are done with them. Ice cream containers, food containers, etc. act as great storage units and take up minimal space while storing a good portion of items in them.

Cling film

Often while storing wet or damp objects, the fridge is prone to getting stained. Hence this kitchen hack of using a cling film can help you cover these types of items saving you the trouble from having to possibly clean your fridge for stains. In this way, if something happens to spill or leak, the plastic wrap or cling film will protect it and keep the items and fridge safe from stains.

Use the walls

While organising your fridge, you need to make sure you have enough space left for the majority of the items as you may be storing a lot during the lockdown. Hence, use the walls of your fridge by attaching a few Hang Baskets to them where you can store most of your items. Items like snacks can be stored in these hangers as they will help you save up space for the essential items.