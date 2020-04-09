Here's How You Can Draw Disney's Anna From 'Frozen 2' Easily; Watch

Disney’s social media page has started drawing tutorials for some of the most famous characters by real animation artists. You can take these tutorials from the comfort of your homes with just barely a pen/pencil and paper. Disney's social media page recently brought in Animation Supervisor Hyun-min to teach their online followers how to draw Frozen 2's Anna from home easily.

ALSO READ | Disney+ To Premiere 'Frozen 2' On March 15, Months Ahead Of Its Scheduled Release

Learn how to draw Anna from Frozen 2

Recently, Disney launched a new series on the social media page called 'Draw with Disney Animation'. The social media page of Disney has been regularly sharing tips and tricks on how one can ace drawing their favourite Disney characters. The latest one to join the league is Frozen 2’s character, Anna.

The 30-minute long video takes you into depths on how to ace getting the character right on paper. The tutorial is also conducted by Disney Frozen 2’s Animation Supervisor Hyun-min. The artist also gives tips on how to get the emotions of the character right in the picture as well.

ALSO READ | Frozen 2 Becomes Disney's Third Animated Film To Collect $ 1 Billion

Check out Disney’s tutorial on how to draw Anna:

ALSO READ | A Rare 'lost' Disney Cartoon, Precursor To Mickey Mouse, Found In Japan

Anna is the younger sister of Frozen’s Elsa. The character gained a huge amount of popularity right from the time when Frozen hit the theatres. The character was praised by critics for its ability to go from a cute younger sister to a raging strong woman who can go to height for her sister, Elsa. The sisters, Elsa and Anna were lauded for the fact they did not need a prince to save them but did it all alone.

The latest sequel titled Frozen II was released in November 2019. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time and was critically praised as well. The film also received a nomination for Best Original Song at the recent Academy Awards.

ALSO READ | Rachel Matthews From 'Frozen 2' Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Shares Her Symptoms