Disney+ To Premiere 'Frozen 2' On March 15, Months Ahead Of Its Scheduled Release

The spread of Coronavirus has taken a huge hit on the entertainment industry as it has directly affected the movie viewership. Filmmakers have been coming up with new techniques to even up with the upcoming losses. In the same context, Disney’s Frozen 2 is now going to be available on March 15 on Disney+. This release date is basically three months before the initial release date was planned. Read more about Disney’s upcoming Frozen 2.

Frozen 2 to be released on Disney+

People from 'The Mouse House' have decided to release Frozen 2 on Disney+ on March 15. The makers stated that the release was initiated in order to provide “families with some fun and joy during this challenging period". Getting to watch the second addition to the famous tale of Isla inside respective homes is only imaginary. The makers have also said that international subscribers will not have long to wait. Frozen 2 releases on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand two days later, that is March 17. Disney also claims that the Ultra HD version of the film will become available in the U.S. on that date.

Frozen 2 is the second addition to the Frozen franchise. The film is being directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and is being produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Actors Playing roles in Frozen 2

Jason Ritter- Ryder (voice)

Kristen Bell - Anna (voice)

Jonathan Groff - Kristoff (voice)

Evan Rachel Wood - Iduna (voice)

Idina Menzel - Elsa (voice)

Sterling K. Brown - Lieutenant Matthias (voice)

Martha Plimpton - Yelena (voice)

Josh Gad - Olaf (voice)

Santino Fontana - Hans (voice)

Alfred Molina - King Agnarr (voice)

Rachel Matthews - Honeymaren (voice)

