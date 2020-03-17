Rachel Matthews From 'Frozen 2' Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Shares Her Symptoms

Rachel Matthews from Disney’s Frozen 2 has become the latest victim for the Coronavirus. COVID - 19 or Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly and affecting several people around the world. Many celebrities have been tested to be positive. Tom Hanks was the first celebrity reported to be tested positive for the deadly virus. Soon after Hanks, Idris Elba from Hobbs and Shaw also tested positive.

Rachel Matthews from Frozen 2 tested positive for the Coronavirus

Recently, Rachel Matthews posted to her Instagram story that she has indeed been affected by the Coronavirus. The Frozen 2 star is known for her work in films and previously was praised for her work in Happy Death Day. The actor informed her fans about her condition through a long series of posts on her Instagram stories. Matthews has also documented a full timeline of her symptoms on her Insta story.

Rachel Matthews wrote that she has indeed tested positive for the Coronavirus and will be in quarantine for a while. She mentioned that she does not know what her next step will be but will however keep her fans posted. Rachel Matthews admitted that she is feeling a bit better, and therefore will be posting some symptoms and information which may prove to be helpful for others in the future. The actor ended the post by saying that now is the time people need to be mindful of their decisions.

In her stories towards the end, Rachel added an IGTV story of Idris Elba. Idris spoke about how he has been tested positive for the virus and how bad he feels about it. Rachel Matthews captioned this story as one can be a carrier of the virus despite not showing any symptoms. Many celebrities from around the world have come forward to spread awareness among people in these times of pandemic.

