Frozen 2 Becomes Disney's Third Animated Film To Collect $ 1 Billion

Recently, it was announced that Frozen 2 has collected $1 Billion at the worldwide box office. This film is Disney’s third animated film that managed to collect $1 Billion all over the globe including Zotoopia and Frozen. This year has been a milestone for the production because it was revealed they earned a record-setting $10 billion through their worldwide box office collection. This record makes Disney the only production house who has managed to collect $10 billion, Disney had five other movies that crossed the billion-dollar threshold at the box office in 2019: Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Toy Story 4. Read more to know Frozen 2 crossing the one billion mars in box office collections.

Also Read | Frozen 2 Sets Its Dominance Globally As It Crosses $1 Billion At The Box Office

Also Read | Frozen 2 Creates A Marketing Controversy In Japan; Manga Artists Used For Promotions

Thank you to fans around the world for helping #Frozen2 cross $1B at the global box office. pic.twitter.com/zUOXHwnOyo — Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) December 15, 2019



Frozen 2 collections

The opening week for the film was really great and valuable in terms of box office collections which managed to shine with its brand new opening weekend box office record. The second part of Frozen has been breaking different records with its collections Like this film has collected a billion dollars after just four weeks, whereas its predecessor took 15 weeks to reach the same mark. Walt Disney Animation also released a short video clip that shows how the film Frozen is a very popular phenomenon and the way it has touched people’s hearts.

In celebration of #Frozen2 now in theaters, take a first look at Anna and Elsa’s beautiful new Disney Parks attire and the latest Frozen 2-inspired merchandise: https://t.co/ziFi0EawEr pic.twitter.com/Duhztdq7Ro — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 25, 2019

Also Read | Selena Gomez Talks About Being Protective Of Her Younger Sister At The Frozen 2 Premiere

Also Read | 'Frozen 2' Joins The List Of Top 30 Highest-grossing Hollywood Films In India

Also Read | Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: Movie Could Be Disney's Next To Rake In 1 Billion Dollars

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.