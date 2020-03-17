Home Décor Ideas To Take From Kajal Aggarwal's Smartly Built 'home Sweet Home'

The choice of what home décor one wants to opt for varies from individual to individual. Everyone has a set of prerequisites when they take up the task of designing their houses themselves. However, most of them draw inspiration from several places, and one of the biggest sources of inspiration is the celebrities they follow.

A lot of people look out for home décor ideas from their favourite celebrities' homes. Recently, Kajal Aggarwal showed an eminent YouTube channel around her house in Mumbai. She also shed some light on various ideas she came up with to design the walls of her 'home sweet home'. Therefore here are some home décor ideas that one can take from Kajal Aggarwal's home to make their house stand out.

1) A brick wall

If one is a fan of white walls and cannot figure out what can they complement the white walls of their house with, then they can consider the brick wall as an option. A brick wall will give one's house a quirky appearance as well as compliment the white walls of the house well. The brick wall will help break the linearity of the house and give it an aesthetically appealing look.

2) A statement piece

An idea that Kajal implemented as a non-openable window for her house was getting an artist hand paint a white canvas with gold prints. She later sandwiched the canvas between two glasses and fixed it over the window. One can also think about something similar that can act as the statement piece by not breaking the theme of the house.

3) An unconventional shoe rack

One should know how to efficiently use the space of their house. If one has a huge balcony then they can think of getting a shoe rack installed on the balcony's wall. Not only will it save a lot of space inside the house, but also give footwear fanatics more space for their footwear collection.

