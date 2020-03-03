Chinese Home Decor Ideas: 3 Items That Can Be Used To Make Your Home Beautiful

It is common to see houses being decorated with Chinese style and design. Using Chinese items as the home decor was a part of European art and decoration in the 18th century. It was commonly done because of the beauty and refined style of Chinese furniture and decor. Here are some items and techniques that will give your home a Chinese twist.

Paper Lanterns or Sculptural lighting

The lighting of a room is utterly important as it makes or breaks the look of your house. The lighting also affects the theme of the room and adds to the entire visual and elegantly accentuates the room. Using paper lanterns, sculptural lighting installations and a few carefully placed candles which certainly will give you a home inspired by the Far Eastern traditions. One can take reference from the for the popular Akari Light Sculpture Collection from Isamu Noguchi.

Using Feng Shui

It is very common to see people set their houses according to the Feng-Shui of that house. This has been originated for the Asian countries and has a set blueprint, or a map as to what colours are used in specific rooms, what images are best in your home, how to position the furniture for best energy flow. Knowing the energy map of the house is crucial to successful feng shui decorating.

Chinese Wedding Cabinet

For storage, one can use the popular Chinese Wedding Cabinet. It is traditionally given to newly married couples of historic China and the wedding cabinet is a functional furniture piece that has gone on to become a modern and often used furniture in today’s houses. The cabinet has a number of different symbols and scenic illustrations on it which certainly give the furniture an ethnic feel.

