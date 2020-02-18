Home Décor Stores In Bengaluru That Will Help You Style Your Room Better

Decorating your home in the right way is important to a great extent. Home is where you spend an important part of your day and hence the ambience there has to be right. You will get all that you need in stores around you. Here are a few home décor stores in Bengaluru which will serve as great options if you are planning to redecorate your home.

Home decor options in Bengaluru

1. The Chalk Boutique

The Chalk Boutique is a home decor store which is located at Whitefield Main Road in Bengaluru. You will have great candle and lantern options to choose from. The prices are said to be reasonable.

2. The Purple Pony

The Purple Pony is a home décor store which is located at the15th Main Road in Bengaluru. The best thing about this place is the variety of cushion designs that it offers. They also have an online presence.

3. Varnam

Varnam is a decor store which is located at the double main road at Indiranagar in Bengaluru. You will have great options in stationery here. You will have designs of unique nature which will help you make the best of your money.

4. Sunshine Boulevard

Sunshine Boulevard is a store located at Koramangala in Bengaluru. You will have great desi options to choose from here. If you are on a budget you can definitely opt for this store.

5. Oma

Oma is a décor store at Ashok Nagar in Bengaluru. This is the best option to go for if you are looking for things that is both vintage and classy. The store has great showpieces and paintings. Wall art and lights are other few highlights of this store.

6. Cane Boutique

Cane Boutique is a home decor store which is located at Domlur in Bengaluru. You will have great vintage options to choose from here. You will have things that are rustic and polished goods that will add to the aesthetics of your home.

