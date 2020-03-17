Home Décor Tips By Neena And Masaba Gupta On Balancing Utility & Beauty With Furniture

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta recently shared some interesting home decor tips that they have applied at their home. The mother-daughter duo shared how they have changed the decor of their house according to their choice. They also gave some useful tips that can help one make their house scenic and beautiful, along with fulfilling utility purposes.

ALSO READ | Home Décor Tips From Neena & Masaba Gupta That Will Spruce Up A Monochromatic Home

Some home décor furniture ideas from Neena and Masaba Gupta

Neena and Masaba shared that they love to spend time together. Masaba then talked about how they go shopping together to a market at Oshiwara and buy old furniture. They then colour this furniture according to the colours at their home.

ALSO READ | Pet-friendly Home Decor Tips To Make Your Furry Friends Feel Happy

Neena also gave a tour of her bedroom. She talked about her wardrobes, which are completely made of wood and are also old. She shared that these were taken from her old house. She also shared a dresser with drawers that is red in colour. She shared that she liked a splash of colour in her white and wine-coloured room. This is a great tip one can use if they also have a monochromatic house.

ALSO READ | Home Decor Tips: Smart Tips To Make A Small Room Look Spacious

Showing how most of the furniture in their house is wooden, Masaba pointed out a particular door that they had designed and coloured it green. She said that she and Neena wanted a contrast with the green.

ALSO READ | Diwali 2019: Various Home Decor Tips To Brighten Your House

Neena and Masaba talked about how they spend most of their time on the couches in their living room. The couches are laid in an L shape. They have used a light shade for the couch as well to keep the balance of the room when it comes to its brightness and overall look.

ALSO READ | Home Decor Ideas: 7 Interesting Wall Decor Options Which Add Style And Zing To Your Home

Source: Stills from Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 3 Featuring Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta