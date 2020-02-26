Home Painting Ideas And Themes To Help You Pick Up The Perfect Colour Palette

If you are renovating your house or you are moving into a new home then decorating your house could be a tedious thing to do. Many home decorators will give you various home painting ideas. If you want to paint and design your home according to a specific theme then here are certain themes and colour palettes that you can go for. These themes and their matching colour palettes will help you figure out the colours that will go perfectly with the theme of your house.

Here are the themes for painting your homes

1. Vintage Theme

The vintage theme has been very common in home decor these days. It can also be called a retro theme. If you want to give your house an old-world look then you need to follow the retro theme. The vintage theme home decor mainly revolves around colours like brown, red, rose gold. For vintage wall paint, you can go for off-white colour and the main focus should be the furniture that is made of good quality wood with carvings on it.

2. Classic modern theme

The classic modern interior room decor originated from European culture. Also, Greek and Roman culture is the main inspiration behind this style. The furniture required for this theme should be the combination of classic and modern style that is also minimalistic in nature. The furniture should be trendy. For home painting ideas, mainly brown, beige, black grey, silver colours should be included.

3 The Chess theme

The chess theme is what one can also refer to as a classic black and white theme. This is currently the most trending theme when it comes to home decor. People who love darker colours but with a lot of light reflected around the house should definitely go for this. If you are not someone who likes to paint your walls black, then you can opt for white walls and black furniture.

