Wood Flooring For Your Home Decor And Why You Should Opt For It

Wood is one of the oldest known building materials that are natural, harmless and extremely aesthetic. It’s considered timeless, eternal and forever in trend. It’s perhaps the classiest option for application and home décor across the world. Wood flooring, a supposedly 'western' concept, is fast finding its way into Indian homes. It lends elegance that very few floor options can lay claim to. When touched, wood touches you right back. It attracts your attention, holds it and stays, if not forever then for that brief period, engaging you, grounding you and creating magic. Aashish Poojari, Director, Havwoods India lists down why wood is good for you.

How wood flooring is good for the home?

The journey of wood began as thick planks of local timber hacked into flooring units and nailed to basic frames. Today, it has come a long way. It is a far more polished, finished and a highly state-of-the- art affair. There are hundreds of different colours, species, finishes and styles to pick. From the classic to the contemporary, from the traditional to the trendy, from de rigueur to the dramatic and everything in between. There is no denying its relevance and aesthetics in the field of Interior Design.

In India, the trend of laying wood flooring is getting popular at a brisk pace. More and more people are now open to the idea of having wood floors in residences, offices and commercial spaces. There are sceptics and critics who have their reservations regarding maintenance and care of wooden flooring. With better understanding and simple techniques, one can easily bypass these concerns.

How to choose

While choosing wood flooring, there are some factors that need to be considered as the type, species, colour, pattern, personal taste and last but not the least, the budget. To elucidate, the types include laminate, engineered, solid wood, etc. while the styles include herringbone, chevron, parquet, etc. The choice of species is wide, ranging from the popular oak, walnut, ash to exotic species like maple and Merbau.

The colour palette offers multiple shades in natural, light, dark, solid and also some unconventional choices. The same goes for the textures, grains, and finishes. The price points start from the absolute basic and rise up to the ultra-premium.

Selecting wooden flooring is as easy as it is difficult, you can either go to a showroom and pick the one that speaks to you, or visit a consultant to confer the route that you would want to take for your floors. Suggestions of experts like interior designers, a matter for they can visualise the space and guide you likewise. There have been instances where wooden flooring material has been used for wall cladding, ceilings, and even doors and wardrobes!

It is ultimately a personal choice to select regular options or create one’s own funk; to opt for a clean and finished look or a reclaimed and distressed one; to go horizontal or vertical or lay patterns.

