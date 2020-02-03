Looking For Home Decor In Delhi? Try These Affordable Markets For Your Shopping

The difference between a home and a house is the feeling that the place evokes within you. On good days and bad, getting to go back home is one of the most complacent feelings in the world.

For your house to actually feel like home, it has to have that vibe. If you have just moved to a new house, or simply want to redo the current one, and looking for great home décor places in Delhi, that is also affordable, here it is. Read ahead to know more-

Most affordable home decor markets in Delhi

Banjara Market

If you love antique and unique furniture items like large-sized mirrors with wooden frames or pretty bohemian light stand, then there is no place in Delhi like Banjara Market. From beautiful wreaths to decorative chairs and wooden side tables, you can grab these pieces for as cheap as ₹250.

All their home decor are so unique that you would want to buy them all. You have to walk around the market a bit and talk to the shopkeepers to get great deals.

Amar Colony

This furniture market has a collection of bohemian and eclectic decor items that you may not be able to source from a regular market. Especially if you are living away from home, this is the perfect spot to pick up jazzy items for your house.

You have to search the market a bit, but you will come out with some prized furniture possessions. The market is closed on Tuesdays.

Munirka Furniture Market

If you are looking for wooden or cane furniture items, then the Munirka Furniture market is the place to be. From beds of all sizes to bedside tables, swing sets, decorative shelves and cabinets, you can pick up all these items for as cheap as ₹500. You might not find unique home decoration items, but if you dig deep, this is a pretty great spot to find all the basics to set up your house. The shops are generally closed on Tuesdays so you can plan your shopping spree accordingly.

Sikanderpur Furniture Market

Another very popular furniture market where you can find decor pieces from something as small as a bean bag to a plush, painted chest or cane chairs and pretty lamps, is Sikanderpur market. It is one of the favourites for many people living in Delhi to shop for home decor. You can jazz up your house with fancy swing sets, stunning lights, vintage chairs, quirky and cutesy mirrors and photo frames, and gorgeous bookshelves for 1/3rd of any brand price. The market is very close to the Sikanderpur Metro station so you can access it easily. The market is open all days.

