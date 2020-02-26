House-warming Gift Ideas That Have Both Aesthetic And Functional Value

One of the best feelings in the world that one can have is to get a new home. It is even better when a close friend or a family member buys a new home and ask you to join their celebrations and happiness. On this occasion, you can make your friend happy with some great house-warming gifts and also give some beautiful house-warming messages. There are some excellent house-warming gift ideas available on the internet.

Here are some great house-warming gift ideas:

A decorative or 'welcome' doormat

One of the first things that a person sees when they enter someone's house is the doormat. It is a great gift that one can give at a house-warming. It had great usage and will also not prove to be a costly affair for the one who is gifting it. You can give a decorative doormat or also the ones that have something written on them. Some doormats have the words 'Welcome' or 'Swagatam' written on them. Some mats also have some hilarious messages written on them.

A key holder

Another great idea for a gift is a key holder. It is a small but important part of any household. There are many great designs available when it comes to key holders. You can either gift one that can be hung on the wall or also give a ceramic bowl in which one can put their keys in.

Air purifier

Fresh air equals a calm and fresh mind. It is crucial to have clean and fresh air in the house for the mental and physical strength of the housemates. Thus, along with some house-warming wishes, a great house-warming gift could be an air purifier.

Kitchen dish towels set

One of the elements that are found in every kitchen is the small and handy dish towels. They are great to use and help to keep the kitchen clean. One can gift a set of kitchen dish towels and make the recipient's life easy!

Succulents

An accessory that certainly gives the house a fresh and modern look is a succulent plant. These either can be brought as a set or even single pieces. One can decorate their house with these by keeping them in the living room or in the balcony.

