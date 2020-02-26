House-warming Wishes That Can Be A Perfect Welcoming Gesture

The house-warming ceremony is a party or a get together hosted by a family who moves into a new residence. It is a big reason to celebrate with friends and family. It is always a good thing to send best wishes to someone who has taken a big step in their lives and buying a new house is actually a big step to take. Therefore, when wishing someone you should certainly have some heart touching house warming wishes. Here are a few house warming messages that you may use to wish your friends on their house warming party.

House-warming wishes

A house is made of bricks and mortar

but a home is made by people who live in it.

Hoping that you create

a whole new world of happiness

in your new home.

Stay blessed and Congratulations!!

Happy unpacking the gifts

of love and warmth

for the new home.

Congratulations!

Also Read| 'Knives Out' filming locations: Where is the house in the film from?

Knowing that you have a beautiful home to go back to will make even the busiest workdays seem manageable. Congratulations on becoming the proud owner of such a home.

A home is where you can be yourself and live out all your idiosyncrasies without being judged. Cherish it; treasure and enjoy every moment of living in your new home.

A new house is a sign of your growth and maturity in life, along with a lot of cash that you never told us that you had, you sneaky fella. I hope you have warm house-warming.

Also Read| 5 home decor ideas to turn your bathroom into a glam spa

Wondering how to wish at a house warming party?

House-warming parties are incomplete without doing beautiful gestures for your friends and family. Do not forget to write a beautiful message or send the right house-warming wishes to make the day of the new house owners. If you are visiting a close friend, accompany your wish with flowers or even good house-warming gifts like a photo frame or a home decor piece.

Also Read| Smart Homes: What are smart home devices | All details explained

Also Read| FRIENDS home decor ideas to change your home interiors under Rs 25000

Image Source: Canva