'Knives Out' Filming Locations: Where Is The House In The Film From?

Knives Out is one of the top comic thriller flicks of 2019. In several 2020 award functions, the film was nominated for its outstanding screenplay and has garnered various awards. After its grand success at many award events, fans started wondering about one question the most -- where was Knives Out filmed! Netizens online have lately been wondering where exactly the house in Knives Out is located. Read on to know more about the Knives Out shooting locations here:

Where is the house from Knives Out?

According to the reports, Knives Out has been extensively shot in and around Boston, Massachusetts. The grand mansion in the film is its key location. Most of the film takes place in the Ames Mansion, which works as a full-fledge clue board game. It is a 1920s house located at the Borderland State Park, South Boston.

Knives Out shooting location

The house has been owned by the same family for over 100 years and has some grand interiors, like the main hall and a library. Reports state that only the first floor of the house was used for filming, whereas the crew had to build a fake second and third floor, on a soundstage.

The exterior of the Harlan Thrombey house was filmed in a Massachusetts based mansion, which is private property and is not open to the public.

For the unversed, Knives Out is penned and directed by Rian Johnson. It features Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the lead roles. The film also features Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer in the supporting roles.

According to the reports, Lionsgate revealed its plan for a sequel to the Daniel Craig-starrer, turning Knives Out into a film franchise. Fans of the actor are highly excited for the release of the sequel. If reports are to be believed, the film may be released in 2021.

