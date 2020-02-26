How To Choose The Perfect Chandelier For Your Living Room? Here Are Some Tips

For most of us home is a place where we can get comfortable and feel peace. A home could be small or big according to the number of rooms and areas, but every home has numerous memories. Be it a terrible fight with a sibling or the funniest incident during a family get-together, many consider the living room as the face of the home.

Just like we take care of our face, the living room also needs attention. Apart from decorating it with colours, we can also enhance the warmth of the living space by adding a suitable chandelier to it. Here are a few things you need to keep in mind while planning how to choose the chandelier.

Is your ceiling high enough?

You need to ensure that your ceiling is high enough to support the chandelier. It will give you a clear picture of what size of the chandelier will be suitable for your living room. It will also help you to decide the length of the chandelier that will go best with the overall ambience of your living room.

READ | Kylie Jenner's Home Decor Is Packed With The Best Of Interior Designs; See Pics

Think the design and imagine

Before bagging any chandelier from the store, think twice. Imagine that chandelier hanging in the middle of your living room. Don't forget to determine how well the size and design of the chandelier will go with the colour of the ceiling and wall. Also, add the furniture of your living room in the imagination process. You can also check out the latest design of chandelier available in the market for more variety.

READ | 5 Home Decor Ideas To Turn Your Bathroom Into A Glam Spa

How bright do you want it?

According to the other light options available in your living room, decide how many bulbs do you want in your chandelier. The light of a chandelier adds warmth to the living room. It is also important to get the best lights for night parties.

READ | 'Stranger Things' Home Decor Ideas To Change Your Interiors In Under Rs 2000

Check your electrical wirings

Last but not the least, checking the electrical wirings is very important. After following the above steps, knowing that no socket or wiring is available for the chandelier will turn out into a waste of time and energy. If the wiring is not available, call an electrician to stretch the wiring for chandelier.

READ | FRIENDS Home Decor Ideas To Change Your Home Interiors Under Rs 25000

(Cover Picture Courtesy: Canva)