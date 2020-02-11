How To Clean Rug At Home: Tips & Tricks To Clean The Rug In Easy Ways

A rug may look good and add beauty to the room but cleaning a rug is a task in itself. Especially, if you have kids and pets inside your house, it may be even difficult. You can hire a professional to clean your rug, or you can even do it at home in an easy way. Read easy ways to clean the rug at home.

How to clean the rug at home?

Area rug

One of the best ways to clean a rug is to remove the loose dirt with a vacuum. If you have a coloured rug, test the cleaner on your rug for colourfastness. Work the cleaner into the rug and let it sit for several minutes. Squeeze and remove the excess water and allow both the sides to dry completely. Vacuum or brush the rug to loosen its fibres.

Oriental rug

Oriental rugs should be cleaned at least once a year. Vacuum both the sides of the rug and make a mild soapy water solution. Use a sponge and scrub gently. Make sure to stroke the go in the same direction to avoid roughness. Rinse the rug thoroughly with water and squeeze out the excess water. Let the rug dry completely in the open air before you use it again.

Wool rug

Wool rugs are thicker and thus it’s easier for dirt to settle in its fibres. Whenever you decide to clean your woollen rug, choose a sunny day. Start with vacuuming the excess dirt and make mild soap water. Scrub the rug gently a blow it dry before you keep it out in the sun for drying.

Silk rug

Cleaning a silk rug is one of the easiest things to do. All you need to do is take the rug outside and shake it. After that, take a broom and gently sweep it with a broom. You can even vacuum with a brushless suction head. In case there are stains in your rug, use soapy water and a clean white cloth to clean it.

Hide rug

To clean a hide rug, use a damp cloth or a sponge and apply soapy water to it. Gently scrub it in any direction, but make sure the sponge or towel is not soaking wet. Do not use alkaline soaps or shampoos to clean your hide rug.

