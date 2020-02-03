Beauty Hacks By Mrs Hinch On How To Clean One's Beauty Blender; Read Here

When one thinks that Mrs Hinch could not come up with any more hacks, she surprises her followers with a bunch of new ones. After sharing all her kitchen-cleaning hacks, recently she came up with a cleaning hack for beauty blenders. After baby shampoo, regular soap and the newest microwave hacks, Sophie Hinchcliffe is back with apparently a more potent one among all beauty hacks.

Everyone likes to apply makeup. However, cleaning the makeup brushes and tools is the most painful part of the process. Added to that, beauty blenders are a different pain altogether. While they are extremely beneficial and appropriate to blend foundation, concealer or any kind of makeup, they become unusable very fast. They usually soak up more makeup and also gives trouble while cleaning as not all the makeup comes off it.

Mrs Hinch’s new beauty hacks for cleaning beauty blenders

Until now Sophie Hinchcliffe or Mrs Hinch as she is popularly called, had only come up with regular cleaning hacks. But now she has come up with one of the very feasible beauty hacks for beauty blenders. After being suggested by one of her followers, Mrs Hinch tried out a popular method and shared it with the rest of the world.

One of the most effective and useful of all beauty hacks, it requires a washing machine, sock and a hairband. For the process, first one needs to put the beauty blender inside the sock. Tie it up with a hairband. Toss it into the washing machine for the next and simply wash it along with the rest of the bundle of dirty clothes. That’s it! This all there is to the new cleaning hack for beauty blenders.

One will get a clean, foundation-free beauty blender. This method also restores its sponginess. One can try this to avoid throwing new beauty blenders into the bin after only a using it for a few times.

