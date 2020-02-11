How To Clean Silver At Home Using These Ingredients Available In The Kitchen

Silver ornaments or even silver cutlery lose their shine over time and turn black. This happens as a result of the chemical reaction between silver and sulphur present in the air. However, silver items are coated with rhodium to protect their bling, but it tends to wear off after a certain period of time. Here are simple ways to remove the tarnish and clean silver.

How to clean silver at home?

Corn flour

Using Cornflour is one of the easiest ways of how to clean silver at home to restore the shine in silver. Prepare a thick paste of water cornflour and apply it on the silver item. Let it dry completely and rub it with a towel to polish the surface and restore the shine of your silver ornament or silverware.

Ketchup

This might sound weird but ketchup works great if you need to remove tarnish from silver. Also, this method is useful if you don’t have a lot of silver items to clean. Apply ketchup directly on the tarnished areas and leave it for about 15 minutes. After that rub it with a microfiber cloth and rinse it with water.

Toothpaste

Using toothpaste to clean silver is one of the classic methods. Use a non-gel toothpaste and clean a small amount of it on a soft cloth or paper handkerchief. Rub onto the jewellery or silverware in a circular motion. Leave it for 5 minutes and rinse it off with water.

Lemon Lime soda

In a plastic bowl, mix lemon and lime soda and soak the silverware in it for an hour. Take it out after the time is up and clean it with water and dry with paper or soft cloth. This method will make the silver look new and shiny.

Baking soda

Baking soda is used to clean silver when it is stubbornly tarnished. Prepare a thick paste of baking soda and lukewarm water and apply it on the tarnished spots. Leave it for about 2-3 minutes and then gently rub with a soft cloth. After you rinse the silver, use a soft cloth to polish the silver.

