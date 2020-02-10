How To Install Android Emulator On Windows 10 And How To Use It?

Emulators are programs that help users run their favourite operating systems on other devices without the need of installing them systemwide. Android emulators are the most commonly found and run emulators used by millions of gamers and developers around the world. Here is everything that people should be aware of while using Android emulator on PC:

What is the use of Android Emulators on PC?

People across the world use Android Emulator on Windows 10 daily. There are three essential things that these emulators are used for. The uses of Android Emulators on PC are as follows:

Development: It is one of the most common reasons for people choosing to install and use Android Emulators on PC. Through the Android emulators, developers can test the apps in realtime and look out for bugs and improvements. Some of the popular Android emulators for development and testing are Android Studio’s emulator, Xamarin and Genymotion. Gaming: Another widely found reason for using Android Emulators on PC is gaming. People use these emulators to run some of their favourite Android games on PC for better functionality, without being ethically wrong. Bluestacks, MeMu, Nox and KoPlayer, are some Android Emulators that fulfill this purpose well. Productivity: Android Emulators are also used as a productivity extension by people. However, this kind of usage is not very commonly used due to the cheaper availability of Chromebook PCs which provide an excellent platform for using Android apps with extra productivity. ARChon and Bliss are some Android Emulators that help serve this purpose.

How to install Android Emulator on Windows 10?

To install Android Emulator on Windows 10, the user needs to download the setup file of the Emulator. Once they have downloaded the setup file on their PC, they need to run the setup file and complete the process. As soon as the setup completes the installation of the Android Emulator, it is ready for use.

How to use Android Emulator on Windows 10?

There is no particular set of requirements that need to be fulfilled to use the Android Emulator on Windows 10 PC. The user needs to download and install his/her desired Android Emulator according to their purpose of usage. Once the Android Emulator is installed on your device, you can use it just as you use your Android phones, with the only difference being the mouse click navigation instead of the touch input.

Things to know

Android Emulators are software that let users run Android OS on their PC for using their favourite Android apps and games, they are not a systemwide installation of Android OS on a PC sized device. Android Emulators are graphic intensive and also consume a lot of RAM. Though Android Emulators are used for emulating the Android experience to the PC and use favourite apps, seamless functionality of all the Google Play Store apps/sideloaded apps is not guaranteed while using an Android Emulator.

