How To Clean Washing Machine With Disinfectants During Coronavirus Pandemic?

It is very important to keep your washing machine clean and germ-free in order to get clean dry clothes. It is extremely important to do so as the clothes could pick up the virus easily if they are being washed in an infected washing machine. Since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is necessary to keep your surroundings as clean as possible. Well, to keep you covered, we have our list of tricks and tips to keep your surroundings sterilized. Here are some tips and tricks to clean your washing machine.

Also Read | Sofa Cleaning Tips: How To Clean Sofa Fabric Naturally At Home

Also Read | How To Clean Jewellery At Home: Quick & Easy Ways To Maintain Hygiene Amid Self-quarantine

How to clean the washing machine?

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one should look for sanitizers with at least 60 per cent alcohol content in it. Clean the surfaces using a spray or some wipes. Mix drops of dish soap along with some salt in a small bowl of lukewarm water. You can use this mixture to clean the surfaces of the washing machine. Dettol and Savlon are proven antiseptics and disinfectants that can also be used for cleaning purposes. One can also use chemicals like Hydrogen peroxide and Sodium hypochlorite in order to keep their washing machines and surroundings clean. It is also recommended to use disposable/reusable gloves while collecting and putting clothes inside the washing machine. Wash the clothes in lukewarm water and run your washing machine once empty with just hot water, detergent, and disinfectant to prevent the growth of germs. It is also important to make sure that the washing machine is dry after using. Moisture could provide a breeding ground to germs and bacteria. Here is also a simple spray recipe to clean metallic and wooden surfaces.

Also Read | How To Clean Laptop And Computers Safely During The Coronavirus Lockdown

Simple Sanitizer Recipe:

Isopropyl alcohol

Glycerol or glycerin

Hydrogen peroxide

Distilled water

Spray bottle

The below technique is potent enough to kill the germs, based on the mix recommended by the WHO. Take 12 fluid ounces of rubbing alcohol along with 2 teaspoons of glycerol. One can easily get glycerin bottles easily both online and offline. Add one tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide and 3 fluid ounces of distilled water. The concentration of the soluting will determine if it works correctly or not. it is important to keep in mind that the final mixture should have 3/4 of alcohol component in order to kill the germs present.

Also Read | IMF: Coronavirus Pandemic Pushing Global Economy Into Deepest Recession

Also Read | South Korea Conducts National Elections Amid Coronavirus Pandemic