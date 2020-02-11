Sofa Cleaning Tips: How To Clean Sofa Fabric Naturally At Home

It is obvious that a sofa will get dirty within a few days of placing it in your living room. Chip crumbs in the cracks and spilling drinks can make the sofa dirty. Although cleaning the sofa might look difficult, it is actually easy if you have a few essential supplies. Read more to find out

How to clean the sofa fabric naturally?

Know your fabric

One of the most important steps before cleaning your sofa is to know the fabric. There is a tag on your sofa that tells you what the sofa cover is made of.

“W” means to use a water-based detergent with a steam vacuum.

“WS” means you can use either a water-based detergent with a steam vacuum or a dry-cleaning detergent.

“S” means to use only a dry-cleaning detergent.

“O” means the material is organic and should be washed using cold water.

“X” means to either vacuum and bristle-brush alone, or to use a professional service for shampooing.

Vaccum

If you keep vacuuming your sofa regularly and remove the surface debris or particles from the sofa, you won’t have to take the long process. Use a dust buster or vacuum to clean your sofa. Vacuum the surface of the sofa and the cushions. You can even vacuum the base of the sofa.

Brush

On your sofa, if there are any spots that have heavy dust or dirt caked on it, use a stiff bristle brush to clean the sofa. Break up the spots and vacuum up the released dirt. Rub the dirt but do not rub it hard enough to damage the fabric.

Remove the fur

If you have a pet in your house, there are companies that made products specifically for those who have pets in their house. Sometimes a vacuum cleaner may not be able to clean the lint and fur on the sofa. Then use a lint brush to remove pet hair. Do it in a systematic grid across the entire surface of the sofa to ensure you don’t miss any hair.

Manage stains

In order to manage stains, use this budget-friendly way to clean your sofa by making your own cleaning solution. Mix a teaspoon of washing liquid, white vinegar, baking soda, and warm water. Difficult stains can be removed easily using baking soda and vinegar. But make sure you test the solution on the fabric before using it.

