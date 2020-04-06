How To Clean Laptop And Computers Safely During The Coronavirus Lockdown

Sanitization and cleanliness are absolute necessities during the Coronavirus lockdown. To safeguard your household, you need to clean everything inside, including basic items such as electronic. However, cleaning your electronics can be risky as they are rather venerable to wiping liquids. It is still possible to safely clean electronic items such as laptops without having to worry too much about permanent damage. Here are the steps that you need to follow to clean your laptop and keyboard safely during the coronavirus lockdown.

How to clean laptop and keyboard safely

Computers and laptops get dusty almost immediately, but cleaning them up is not an easy task. Unlike other dusty objects, you cannot simply wipe down your laptop with a piece of wet cloth. However, there are some safe ways by which you can clean your laptop safely and effectively.

First, you need to switch off your laptop and disconnect it from any wires. You should also remove your laptop battery to prevent damage. The best way to clean a laptop is by using a soft lint-free piece of cloth. The cloth must be lint-free, as small fabric particles can easily get stuck in crevices and ruin your laptop. Take this lint-free cloth and gently dip one side in the water. Do not let the cloth get too moist as an excess of water will harm your laptop.

Once the cloth is wet, take the wet side and gently wipe down your laptop's screen. Then, take the dry side of the cloth and gently wipe your screen once again to dry it. Some screen wiping solutions do exist but do not use them unless you are certain that they are compatible with your laptop brand.

Next, you need to clean up your keyboard. First, carefully invert your laptop so that the minute dust particles on the keyboard fall off. The blow away the excess dust on your keyboard with compressed gases. You can find compressed in any laptop or hardware store. As most stores are shut down during the coronavirus lockdown, you will have to blow off the dust yourself.

For the stains that still remain, you will need to use a 50/50 solution of isopropyl alcohol and water. Take a small cotton swab and dip it into the solution. Then wipe off the excess water content on the swab using a paper towel. Finally, use this swab to clean the small and tough spots that are still stained.

