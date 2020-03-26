How To Clean Jewellery At Home: Quick & Easy Ways To Maintain Hygiene Amid Self-quarantine

Have you noticed that sometimes when you don't use your jewellery for a long time, it turns darker and gets a few blemishes on it? Sometimes, many of your stone ornaments also might turn darker and get a dusty layer on it. Now that the country is on a 21 days lockdown, here are some DIY hacks for you on how to clean jewellery at home amid Coronavirus outbreak.

How to clean jewellery at home amid Coronavirus outbreak

1. Baking soda and dishwashing soap

Now that you can't rush to the local jewellery store to get your ornaments cleaned, here is a quick trick on how to clean jewellery at home using baking soda and dishwashing detergent. All you need to do is, warm up a little bit of water in a mug, and add some dish detergent, baking soda, salt. Do not forget to place an aluminium foil before to line the mug. Put your jewellery in the mug and then brush it with a scrub.

2. Toothpaste and toothbrush

Another trick for how to clean your jewellery at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic is to use a clean, soft-bristled toothbrush and toothpaste. Take a little bit of toothpaste on the toothbrush and you are set to sanitize your jewellery. Before that, dilute some toothpaste in water and let it bubble. Then scrub onto the jewellery. Rinse with water, then wipe clean with a microfiber cloth.

Also Read | Best toothbrush: Here are some tips on how to choose a good toothbrush

3. Bathing soap and water

Bathing soap and water is another trick on how to sanitize jewellery at home. This simple solution quickly removes all the stains and also takes away that dust that spoils the jewellery. Take a clean scrub and dip it in the soap water. Scrub your jewellery gently and then use a clean cloth to buff out any spots. This will wipe away the minor sports on your ornaments.

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: Gujarat tailors hailed for making masks and distributing for free

4. Hot water and vinegar

Using vinegar is the best DIY hack for cleaning jewellery at home. Simply drop the ornaments into a quarter filled jar of hot water. Then add three big spoons of vinegar and let sit for 10 to15 minutes. The heat causes the dirt to loosen from the jewellery and also makes it shinier.

Also Read | Jio APN Settings for faster 4G internet; Learn how to change APN settings for Reliance Jio

5. Ketchup

As per reports, there is an easier way for the most asked question online- How to clean jewellery at home. Ketchup is also mentioned as a hack to sanitize your jewellery at home. This is a good option for silver that has tarnished over time. All you need to do, coat your ornaments with ketchup and then srub it gently.

Also Read | How to clean your house with common ingredients and household items