How To Decorate Small Living Rooms? Get Inspiration From These Decor Ideas

Home Décor is one of those things where a person can get as creative as possible. From selecting furniture to utilising space, decorating your own house is considered one of the most fun tasks. However, sometimes you find yourself in the dilemma of how to decorate a small space or how to make it less messy and more spacious. A compact living room should be a space where you love to spend your time. Here are a few décor ideas to decorate a compact living room.

Scale down furniture

Choose leaner tables and wall scones to save more floor space. For seating, opt for tight-back sofas and club chairs. You can also select wall-mounted shelves and a floating desk over bulky bookcase and workstations.

Get creative with the layout

Try arranging your furniture in such a way that it can yield you a more conventional layout rather than a complex one. Opt for keeping sofas together so that you have easy seating. It also applies to keep your seating and other décor items in such a way that it is visible to everyone from every corner of the living room.

Also Read| Home décor with mirrors: Here is what you should and should not do

Use décor to add visual interest

Try several lighting sources at different heights, this will help in drawing your eyes to different areas of the room. This makes your living room look bigger and more interesting. You can also try some eye-catching gallery wall or artwork or mirrors, or add a bold accent wall or wallpaper.

Also Read| How to save space: Buy these decor items that will utilise space & sleek your interiors

Use ottoman instead of coffee table

More furniture can make your living room look more chaotic. Small living room decoration should involve furniture that is for multipurpose like ottomans. Ottomans can be used for seating purposes as well can be used to keep things too or even for decoration instead of a coffee table.

Also Read| Things to do in Kolkata: Top home decor stores in Park Street

Choose light colours for the walls

Light colours on the walls will make any small living room feel fresh and inviting. Bright colours are not always eye-pleasing but light colours soothe your mind. You can opt for colours like blush pinks, pale blues, and dusky lilacs.

Also Read| Looking for Home decor in Delhi? Try these affordable markets for your shopping

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock