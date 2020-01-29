Things To Do In Kolkata: Top Home Decor Stores In Park Street

Park Street in Kolkata is one of the most happening places to wander around. Besides being a hub for posh restaurants, Park Street in Kolkata also has a number of home décor stores that houses unique and elegant items. Here is a list of such places that one can visit:

Irris Home Décor

Irris in Park Street is a 10-year-old home styling store that makes traditional Mysore art, stained glass, tableware, wall décor, floor décor, lighting, furniture, bath accessories, artificial plants and also paintings by artists. The store also hosts its own workshops and they also provide customised decors according to each customer’s taste. I

Sasha

Sasha in Park Street is a home décor store filled with trinkets that are perfect for a very indie décor. They have beautiful cushion covers and lamps made from indigenous products from all over Bengal. They also have colourful boxes which can be used to store jewellery or other little things, along with rugs and baskets. Items at their store start from ₹200. They also have a seasonal exhibition where new collections and colour palettes are introduced.

Goel Furnishings

One of the legendary stores in all of Kolkata, Goel Furnishings is located in Park Street. They sell furniture, crockeries, showpieces, linen, wallpapers and floorings. The store is two decades old and the owner had started it with a dream to help people do up their homes. Their products are always up-to-date with the latest trends in home furnishings with modern designs.

Qrator

Although the store is fairly new, being launched in 2015, it has a lot to offer in terms of content. It showcases traditional heritage brands mostly from Europe. Qrator also has many international artists showcasing their work in the store and also providing exclusive services to clients. Everything is either curated or customised by them according to one’s taste.

Image Source: Shutterstock