How To Disinfect Carpet And Remove Bacteria With Vinegar & Baking Soda?

How to disinfect carpet: Here are the steps to kill bacteria that are not visible with the naked human eye. Read more to know how to disinfect carpets.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
how to disinfect carpet

Carpets are a huge addition to any room’s decor as it can add drama to a room with its outstanding patterns and textures. But it is extremely important to clean the carpet with some disinfectants in order to kill all the viruses and bacteria off it. There is a chance that you won't even realize the fact that your home carpet is home to harmful bacteria, germs, and allergens. Therefore, it is important to find a solution to kill bacteria and disinfect your carpets easily.  

Vinegar does have some disinfectant properties, but it is not as effective as standard household cleaners, says Alex Berezow, PhD and vice president of scientific communications for the American Council on Science and Health. Some solutions are reportedly capable of killing 99% bacteria as well as a majority of moulds and viruses.

Research shows that the solutions with a steam cleaner will do the double-duty of also using heat to kill pathogens, leading to a well-cleaned area. Here are some ways to disinfect your carpets with household items like vinegar and baking soda.

How to disinfect carpet?

How to disinfect carpet with vinegar using a steam cleaner?

  • Step 1: Make a mixture of vinegar and water. If there are no specific ratios given for the machine, you can try using one part vinegar to one part water. For severe cases, try getting the full strength vinegar. If soap-to-water ratios are given, replace the portion of soap with vinegar.
  • Step 2: Carefully fill the detergent compartment with the solution. Make sure to not overfill it as it might cause damage to the carpet. 
  • Step 3: Run the steam cleaner all over the carpets with the directions for the machine.
  • Step 4: Make sure that the carpet is completely dry before using. The vinegar's smell will go away once the carpet dries.

How to clean your carpet?

  • Step 1: To clean your carpet, take a rag and dip it in a bucket of cold water. This will remove the dirt and bacteria stuck to it. Stir the solution until you see a layer of foam getting accumulated over the water. 
  • Step 2: Take the bucket and add the ingredients one by one. It should have equal parts of cold water, white vinegar, and small quantities of liquid dish soap.
  • Step 3: Take a scrubbing brush and dip it in the foamy mixture. Use the brush to scrub off all the dirt patches and bacteria on the carpet. 
  • Step 4: After the scrubbing, the carpet should be disinfected from all irrelevant stuff and impurities like dirt and dust. After removing all the excess dirt, it is time to vacuum to the carpet in order to remove the germs and dirt that can not be seen with naked eyes.
  • Step 5: Now sprinkle the carpet with some baking soda and keep it for about five minutes. 

First Published:
Related Stories

