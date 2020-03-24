How To Disinfect Carpet And Remove Bacteria With Vinegar & Baking Soda?

Carpets are a huge addition to any room’s decor as it can add drama to a room with its outstanding patterns and textures. But it is extremely important to clean the carpet with some disinfectants in order to kill all the viruses and bacteria off it. There is a chance that you won't even realize the fact that your home carpet is home to harmful bacteria, germs, and allergens. Therefore, it is important to find a solution to kill bacteria and disinfect your carpets easily.

Also Read | Alexandra Grant Opens Up About What Happened Post Her Red Carpet Debut With Keanu Reeves

Vinegar does have some disinfectant properties, but it is not as effective as standard household cleaners, says Alex Berezow, PhD and vice president of scientific communications for the American Council on Science and Health. Some solutions are reportedly capable of killing 99% bacteria as well as a majority of moulds and viruses.

Research shows that the solutions with a steam cleaner will do the double-duty of also using heat to kill pathogens, leading to a well-cleaned area. Here are some ways to disinfect your carpets with household items like vinegar and baking soda.

Also Read | Ganga River's Faecal Coliform Bacteria Level Found 3 To 12 Times Higher Than The Permissible: Top Pollution Watchdog

Health workers who fight #COVID19:

•Take care of yourself at this time

•Ensure sufficient rest and respite during work

•Eat sufficient and healthy food

•Get involved in physical activities

•Stay in contact with family and friends pic.twitter.com/0S2daJXi0m — WHO EMRO (@WHOEMRO) March 21, 2020

How to disinfect carpet?

How to disinfect carpet with vinegar using a steam cleaner?

Step 1: Make a mixture of vinegar and water. If there are no specific ratios given for the machine, you can try using one part vinegar to one part water. For severe cases, try getting the full strength vinegar. If soap-to-water ratios are given, replace the portion of soap with vinegar.

Step 2: Carefully fill the detergent compartment with the solution. Make sure to not overfill it as it might cause damage to the carpet.

Step 3: Run the steam cleaner all over the carpets with the directions for the machine.

Step 4: Make sure that the carpet is completely dry before using. The vinegar's smell will go away once the carpet dries.

Also Read | This Hand Scanner Can Detect Invisible Bacteria And Harmful Viruses - Claims Developer

If you are pregnant, you can help protect yourself against #COVID19 by:



✔️ Washing your hands frequently

✔️ Keeping space between yourself and others

✔️ Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth

✔️ Practicing respiratory hygienehttps://t.co/2nFW7S5fIB pic.twitter.com/akQUIP9MaR — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 21, 2020

How to clean your carpet?

Step 1: To clean your carpet, take a rag and dip it in a bucket of cold water. This will remove the dirt and bacteria stuck to it. Stir the solution until you see a layer of foam getting accumulated over the water.

Step 2: Take the bucket and add the ingredients one by one. It should have equal parts of cold water, white vinegar, and small quantities of liquid dish soap.

Step 3: Take a scrubbing brush and dip it in the foamy mixture. Use the brush to scrub off all the dirt patches and bacteria on the carpet.

Step 4: After the scrubbing, the carpet should be disinfected from all irrelevant stuff and impurities like dirt and dust. After removing all the excess dirt, it is time to vacuum to the carpet in order to remove the germs and dirt that can not be seen with naked eyes.

Step 5: Now sprinkle the carpet with some baking soda and keep it for about five minutes.

Also Read | Scientists Inject Mosquitoes With Special Bacteria To Prevent Spread Of Dengue Viru

Risk communications should work with influencers in the community such as community leaders, religious leaders, women leaders & local health workers to promote #COVID19 safe practices like hand washing, respiratory hygiene & social distancinghttps://t.co/5pYKKfVY39#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/LQZ2ZYla4O — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 20, 2020

Also Read | This Hand Scanner Can Detect Invisible Bacteria And Harmful Viruses - Claims Developer