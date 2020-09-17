How To Organise Kitchen Cabinets Aptly Like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja? See Here

It has almost been over six months since most industries in India were put on halt due to the spread of the novel Coronavirus. As India continues to put forth a strong fight against the rapidly spreading disease, most people have chosen to stay indoors despite the restrictions being eased. With working hours almost reduced due to restricted commuting, the shutdown has provided free time to almost everyone including Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who was recently seen organising her kitchen cabinet.

Sonam Kapoor organises her kitchen cabinet

On Wednesday, September 16, Sonam took to her Instagram story to share a video of her “De stressing and organising”. In a short video, the actor gave a sneak peek of her kitchen to fans. The video features a diverse range of spices aptly organised and stored in different jars as per their volume. For spices in large quantity were stored in huge jars and those with less were kept in medium-sized containers.

Not only that, but they were also placed separately in her kitchen cabinet making it look extremely easier to pick out any if required. Along with showing how to organize kitchen cabinets, Sonam revealed how she keeps a track of all the ingredients too. Every container in Sonam Kapoor's kitchen has a black and white label attached to it, which specifies the name of the spices, powder or herbs placed in it. From pepper to oregano, everything in Sonam’s kitchen is easily accessible. Take a glimpse of Sonam Kapoor's kitchen here:

Sonam isn’t the only celeb who has shared decor and organising hacks amid the ongoing pandemic. Previously, even Deepika Padukone, gave a similar hack while organising contents in her kitchen as a part of one of her lockdown activities. While being productive in the time of COVID-19, Deepika shared a picture of her labelling device with many labels scattered around. From rice to flour, every container in Deepika’s kitchen has been labelled by her. Check out the post here:

Along with organising the kitchen, Deepika also suggested all her fans to use their time wisely amid the lockdown to organise their wardrobe as well. While cleaning her wardrobe, the actor shared a photo on Instagram showcasing her elegant ensemble collection. Take a look at it here:

