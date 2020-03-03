The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Holi 2020 Home Decoration Ideas That Will Add A Pop Of Colour To Your House

Home

One can make their Holi 2020 more special by adding colours in their home decoration too. If you are looking for home decoration ideas for Holi 2020 then read.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
holi 2020

Holi, also predominantly known as the festival of colours, is a popular festival in India. The festival signifies the end of winter and the arrival of spring. Holi 2020 will be celebrated on March 9 and March 10 this year in 2020. On March 9, 2020, people in India will celebrate the custom of Holika Dahan while on March 10 people will celebrate Rang Panchami by applying colours on each other.

One can make their Holi 2020 more special by adding colours in their home decoration too. If you are looking for home decoration ideas for Holi 2020 then you have arrived at the perfect place. The list mentioned below has colourful ideas for people wanting to decorate their house by giving a special touch this Holi 2020.

Decorate your house this Holi 2020 by adding colour

Colourful Curtains

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by InsideOutArabia (@insideoutarabia) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @smartcart360.official on

Colourful cushions and furniture covers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Toda Minúcia (@toda_minucia) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by House of Ekam (@houseofekam) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by elate hues by nandini (@elatehues) on

Colourful candle stand

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prachin Art (@prachin_art_gallery) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cocoon - Nature inspired (@cocoon_home_decor) on

ALSO READ| Holi 2020 Decoration Ideas For Your Office That Will Add A Pop Of Colour To Your Workspace

Include colourful wall hangings

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by W A L L F L O W E R S 🌵 (@wallflowers_hangingart) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naomi Matthew Artwork (@naomimatthewart) on

\ALSO READ| Holi Decoration 2020 Ideas For School Bulletin Boards, Corridors And More; Read On

Colourful flowers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by C O L O U R F U L • M I N D S (@colourful_minds_kids) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ha💑Me💍shiraz🌿🌻 (@haniye_my_plants) on

ALSO READ| Asim Riaz And Jacqueline Fernandez’s Music Video To Be A Perfect Holi 2020 Treat

Painted pots

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Summer Svenson (@summer_svenson) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Summer Svenson (@summer_svenson) on

ALSO READ| Holi 2020: Here Are Some Tips And Tricks To Remove Stains From Your Sofa Sets

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
QUESTIONS ON CORONAVIRUS ANSWERED
Coronavirus
IS THERE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?
Coronavirus
SYMPTOMS OF CORONAVIRUS
Delhi
COMPLAINT AGAINST AL JAZEERA
World Wildlife Day 2020
WORLD WILDLIFE DAY 2020
Hardik Pandya
HARDIK PANDYA GOES BERSERK