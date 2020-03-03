Korean Home Decor Ideas You Can Adapt To Give Your Home A Unique Twist

Koreans believe in minimalism and simplicity and that reflects on the way they do the interiors of their home. If you too are a fan of Korean culture and wish to incorporate their style to your home, here is a list of things you can do to give your home a Korean feel. Read on to know things you can do to give your home a Korean twist.

Plants

Korean home decor items include many indoor plants. Korean home decor items also include bamboo plants which could be for various reasons like, it acts as a natural air purifier and also makes Korean home decor items. So you can include indoor plants in your home and that will make add a Korean twist to your home.

Low laying furniture

Korean home interiors often include low laying furniture which includes coffee tables, dining tables and seats. In Korea, families give a lot of importance to eating meals together with family, Therefore, it has been observed that their furniture placement is in a way that gives a warm and cosy vibe. Low laying furniture also makes any room look bigger and a sense that there are lesser obstructions in the room.

Colour scheme

As mentioned earlier as well, Koreans believe in minimalism and simplicity, they prefer colours which reflect that style. It has been observed that Korean home interiors have colour schemes ranging from white, cream, beige, brown, and black. While these colours fall towards the simplicity side, they also make any space appear bigger, cleaner and lighter.

Shoe rack

Koreans are often seen not wearing shoes inside their homes in order to keep the house clean and also because Korean home interiors are generally made of wood. But they do not walk about the house bare feet.

In fact, they wear a pair of padded shoes that are often referred to as home shoes. While it is not necessary for you to get home slippers, you can place your shoe rack near the entrance area so that the house remains clean and tidy.

Image Credits: Alberto Castillo Q Unsplash