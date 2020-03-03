Planning To Give Your Home Décor A Beach Twist? Here Are Some Tips

Many love the dreamy beachy vibes and think of holidaying on a beach quite often. Be it the ocean breeze, pristine water or the serene white sand, it would be a great idea to have something like a beach decor for home as well. If you wish to plan a beach decor for your house, here are five ways how you can artistically refurbish the interiors of your room and get a coastal decor for the house.

Beach decor for home ideas

Seascape wall art

If you want your room to look like a coastal destination, you can opt for a seascape wall art, or go for some seashell crafted furnishings on it. If you want to make it look real, you can stick some shells on your wall, giving it a more finished look. Seascape wall art can be easily made through someone who is a specialist in making wallpapers and laminations.

Ocean painted pillows and bedsheet

One can simply customise pillow covers and bedsheets with beach prints. This can also go parallel with your ocean printed wallpaper. You may even have your curtains textured in the form of waves to make your house look dreamier.

Beach sand under your desk

Here's another beach decor idea for home. If you need some beachy vibes your house, while you are busy working on your study table, or computer table, then opt for a beach sandpit near your leg, beneath the table. This will make you feel like you are working, whilst sitting on the beach.

Ship-inspired bed or bunk-bed

If you wish to have a quirky bed, then go for a ship-themed bed or a bunk-bed. This idea is a bit difficult to implement, but if you manage to do it, then it's going to be great. You can get in touch with a carpenter and get yourself a ship-shaped bed made from wood. A nice blue ocean themed bedsheet would give the best beachy vibes.

Cool-colour themed rooms

As per reports, cool colours are blue and green. These earthy colours can be perfect for your house to look like a beach. Make sure you paint your walls light blue and get your flooring a touch of grainy white marbles, mat or tiles. Sand textured carpets are also available in the market to give your room a finished touch.

