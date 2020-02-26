Want To Give Your Bathroom Wall A Makeover? Here Are A Few Decor Tips

While everybody spends time decorating their bedrooms and guest rooms, there is a bunch of people who even like to keep their bathrooms decorated. A bathroom is truly one of the most important rooms in the house and is also kept clean and maintained. While the maintenance for health and hygiene comes first, the idea of keeping a bathroom decorated also is a great option. If you are looking to refurbish your bathroom walls, check out these 5 ideas to decorate a small bathroom wall.

5 ways to decorate a small bathroom wall

In a small bathroom, you can make use of the available wall space and attach a wall supporter to keep your regular essentials on it. While one shelf can be used to keep towels, another shelf can be used to keep your toiletries. Many also like keeping a flower pot for a beautiful aura.

One can bring their small bathroom wall to life with a cubic patterned wallpaper. A cubic printed wallpaper also gives a retro look to your bathroom wall. Many also like it in bright colours all the more.

One of the best bathroom décor ideas is to broaden your small bathroom wall and get a cupboard made. One can keep their clothes and basic necessities in the cupboard. Also, keeping all the toiletries in it gives the bathroom a neater look.

A geometrical printed wall can give your bathroom wall a classy makeover. Darker and abstract printed walls tend to get less dirty, making work easier. One can either opt for a cool or warm colour scheme for the geometrical shapes.

One can keep their bathroom fresh by keeping a small indoor plant, either on one of the walls, or either in one corner of the bathroom wall. Some reports say that a plant can keep your bathroom aromatic and also prevents it from the bad odour. Moreover, a plant also keeps the insects away.

(Image courtesy: Canva)