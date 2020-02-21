Ira Khan's Rajasthan Trip Will Give You Travel Goals To Live By; See Pictures

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter and is definitely one of the most popular star-kids around in Bollywood. She is a well-known social media celebrity and her Instagram posts are loved by netizens. Other than being a social media celebrity, she also is a part of the Euripides’ Medea, which is a play based on a very popular Greek tragedy from 431 BC.

The young director is also an avid traveller and a skilled photographer. Her Instagram is proof of her being an avid traveller. Ira’s recent trip to Rajasthan will also give you travel goals. Take a look at her Rajasthan tour here.

Ira Khan's Rajasthan trip:

In this first picture, we can see Ira Khan share a picture of a place where she used to have coffee every day. She captioned the picture by writing “Morning coffee spot! #coffeeeveryday #coffee #morning #monkey #hideout”. In the picture, we can see Ira’s spot is at on a terrace of a local house. We can see a lot of monkeys in the picture, and in this sunrise picture we can also see how good her photography skills are.

In this post, we can see the star kid has shared two pictures. In the post, we can see Ira sporting a black t-shirt and black cargo pants. To complete her look, she has opted for white sneakers and black glares. She is seen patting a dog in the picture and she captioned the picture by writing “Have you met my new friend? She's quite possessive☺ 📸 @khanna_aish .#cuddles #cuddlebuddy #setbuddy #shootdiaries #makingnewfriends #themorepeopleimeetthemoreilovemydog”.

In the this post, Ira Khan is seen with Afsos actor Gulshan Devaiah. She has captioned the picture by writing "Me, Gulshan and kachori ✌🏻 📸 @chaitanyathard #rajasthan #kachori #howcoolarewe #onitsukatiger #mizuno #allsmiles". She has shared two pictures one in clour and one in black and white. Ira can be seen laying on Gulshan's shoulder in one picture.

(Image courtesy: Ira Khan Instagram)

