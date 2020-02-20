Rajasthan Is A Haven For Zip-lining Lovers, Here Are Some Unusual Spots With Cool Views

Ziplining is an adventure sport where a person glides down a cable that stretches between two points of different heights with the help of a freely moving pulley and a harness. A zip line is a pulley suspended on a cable which is typically made from stainless steel. The cable is generally at an incline, allowing the user to travel with the help of the gravity.

If one likes to have adventures where they get an aerial view of the scenic beauty of the surroundings, ziplining is something they can consider. It gives one an adrenaline boost with a very picturesque overhead view of magnificent locations. Ziplining is a trending adventure sport and keeping up with the pace, Rajasthan has many places that offer its tourists the opportunity to experience the sport.

Kumbhalgarh fort

Kumbalgarh is a Mewar fortress that lies on the range of Aravalli Hills near Udaipur. It caters to many tourists all round the year and is a world heritage site included in Hill Forts of Rajasthan. It offers Zip lining adventure sports as well, which give a beautiful view as one glides over the scenic beauty of the Kumbalgarh fort.

Mehrangarh fort

There is a total of six ziplines that take place at the Mehrangarh fort. It takes around 90 minutes to complete the activity. It is operated throughout the year. It offers a thrilling experience to anyone who loves to fly high over battlements and crenellations of Rajasthan’s most majestic fortress.

Neemrana Fort

The town of Neemrana has many forts and sees many tourists at any given time of the year. Due to its vicinity to the national capital of India, it attracts many tourists from all over the world. Neemrana has around five zip lines that run as long as 400 meters. The whole process takes around two hours to complete but it lets one glide through the Aravalli hills. The magnificent landscapes can be seen from a birds-eye view.

