Shipping Containers Are A New Way For Redefining Living Spaces; See Pictures

A shipping container, that is usually a steel box, is often discarded or left to rot, once done with its use. However, these large boxes have found their way into the everyday lives of the people. With societies adopting and uplifting the way they use their living spaces, shipping container architecture has witnessed a growth curve.

Hospitality brands are now recycling discarded shipping container boxes by turning them into boutiques, hotels, and wineries. This type of architecture is referred to as ‘cargotecture’ and has witnessed success, especially since these boxes are now made the symbols for green living. Flexibility and reduced construction time make such units versatile. Here is how shipping containers are majorly used in redefining living spaces. Read ahead to know more-

'Cargotecture' is a new way to redefine living spaces

All these places are designed using old and discareded shipping containers. They give the house an ancient and artistic look. It also gives the house a different feel altogether.

While the process includes modification by adding electrical outlets, insulation and plumbing, owners also choose to go one step further by incorporating glass ceilings and roof gardens. Present as cafés, restaurants and studios around the globe, this latest trend in the sustainability wave has engulfed the realm of hospitality.

While some hotels are shifting to motion sensor technology and water-saving devices, other brands are changing the game entirely by using shipping containers as a structural element.

