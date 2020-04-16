Skills To Learn At Home: List Of Easy Skills To Learn During This COVID-19 Lockdown

The widespread of coronavirus has not only forced everyone to say inside their houses but has also given the people a lot of spare time on their hands. Many people choose to use this time to brush up on their old skills. Well, one can also learn new skills like playing the guitar or trying their hands at cooking. Well here is a list of 5 easy skills to learn at home during this coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | IAS Association Condemns Shocking Attack On Covid Doctors & Police In UP's Moradabad

Skills to learn at home amid COVID-19 lockdown

Playing the Guitar: Learning how to play any musical instrument just requires a lot of focus and commitment. It is not easy to learn a complicated instrument but a number of tutorials surely make life easier. Professionals and musicians from all over the world have uploaded several Youtube videos that can easily brush up your guitar skills. All you’ll need is a good internet connection and the guitar.

Also Read | One More Person Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Jharkhand, Total Climbs To 28

Cooking: Learning how to cook can never be a bad thought for anyone. Utilising this free time to learn some new recipes from family members or the internet can always come in handy. It is not difficult to basically learn cooking. One can try their hands by searching for some food recipes online. Using a traditional cookbook with some classic recipes can also be used after strengthening the basic skills.

Photo by Maarten van den Heuvel on Unsplash

Also Read | Kerala Govt Issues Order Allowing Conditional Entry Into State Amid Covid Lockdown

Gardening: It is always pleasant to have a small garden just at the edge of your window. One can try their hands at gardening by growing own flowers, herbs, vegetables, and fruits. Learning this skill will not only improve your skillset but also save a lot of money in order to have a beautiful yard at your house. Consuming food straight from your garden is considered as the healthiest and the purest way to get the nutrients that your body needs. One can easily start with their own gardens by simply reading about Gardening techniques or watching some informative videos about the same.

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

Also Read | COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0: Labour Ministry Extends Date Of Filing ECR For March To May 15

Speed reading: Speed reading is the ability to learn to understand the fundamental principles of the human visual system that allows you to eliminate inefficiencies in your reading and increase the speed at which you read. Speed reading is beneficial as it also improves your retention. A small improvement in one’s reading time can save a lot of time long term. This skill can only be mastered by focused and dedicated reading practice.

Photography: Clicking pictures is a very common activity that occupies a huge number of people around the globe. It can be extremely beneficial to learn how to grab pictures with the perfect balance and tone to make the image look better. This can be easily learned with some research about the functioning of camera and lights. A number of online tutorials might just be the way to become the net big thing in the photography business.

Also Read | Staff Of 14 Identified Departments In Karnataka To Resume Work Amid Lockdown