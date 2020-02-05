A Mild Shampoo Is What Your Hair And Scalp Need, Here's Why

Hair wash is an essential part of your hair care regime. But to get a clean scalp and a nourished mane, it is really important to take a close look at the products we use for our hair. More than choosing a shampoo, it is important to choose a shampoo that does not strip your scalp of its natural moisture and oil. The easiest way to deal with this issue is by choosing a mild shampoo. Find out here why mild shampoo could help in reducing many of your hair problems and how it benefits your hair and scalp in many ways.

Why should you choose a mild shampoo?

What is a mild shampoo?

A mild shampoo does not contain harsh chemicals and hence is extremely gentle on the scalp and the hair as well. Mild shampoos contain conditioning ingredients and agents, that are not present in regular shampoos. Also, mild shampoos contain natural ingredients hence they do not lead to hair loss or scalp irritation.

Mild shampoo ingredients to look out for

Mild shampoos mostly have natural ingredients in more concentration rather than chemical ingredients. Mild shampoo ingredients usually include natural or essential oils. Mild shampoo ingredients also include botanical extracts. But before buying any natural shampoo, it is important to take a look at its packaging. Mild shampoo ingredients should not include sulfates such as SLS or SLES, parabens, preservatives, sodium chloride, and silicones.

Mild shampoo benefits:

A mild shampoo effectively clears the scalp and reduces the oil build-up. Mild shampoo benefits the hair by providing essential nutrients. Mild shampoo benefits the hair through its ingredients as it promotes hair growth. Certain ingredients present in mild shampoos can also calm the scalp and are mostly suitable for all hair types.

Disclaimer: Before taking into consideration any of the information provided above it is important to consult your doctor. Some haircare products can also cause irritation and can further cause damage to your hair and scalp.

Image Courtesy: Canva