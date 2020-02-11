Textured Walls Ideas That Can Add Warmth & Character To Your Home

The difference between a home and a house is the feeling that the place evokes within you. On good days and bad, getting to go back home is one of the most satisfying feelings in the world. For your house to actually feel like home, it has to have that vibe.

Walls and the texture you add to your walls surely defines you as a person. Every home has its own characteristics and adding textured walls can add more warmth to your house's character. Paint goes a long way, but it is nothing like adding a layer to the wall, whether textured paint, wallpaper, or fabric.

These textured walls literally change the way the mind reads and experiences the room. Here are some of the textured wall ideas to inbuilt in your home decor DIYs.

Sanded Paint Walls

Sanded paint walls are one of the best approaches to add texture to a wall. These special paints are already formulated with sand, enabling you to add a rough texture to the wall. Sanded paint walls are a hack to deal with walls that are in bad condition, which already have imperfections.

Whitewash Wood Panels

Whitewash wood panels give the walls a natural and woody look. Keep things simple with ash-hued wood paneling. Then brush it on with whitewash, immediately wipe it, and repeat this until you get your desired colour.

Stone Wall

This vintage stone walls treatment provides an appealing variation to the modern furnishings. Dark contrasts, from the picture frames to the nesting coffee tables, help add weight to your textured walls.

Concrete Wall

Concrete walls give an unconventional look to your textured walls. These type of textured walls usually work well with the minimalist and modern decor. They are also pocket-friendly and gives the house a studio look.

Colour-block with tiles

If you are confused between two different textures, combine them. If you don't want to tile your entire wall, just go halfway. Bring your colour-blocking to the next level with a hexagon or any other similar geometric scheme.

Image Source - Shutterstock by By Photographee.eu