UP: Hapur Cop Gets Married On Video Call Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Joining the league of people celebrating various occasions via video conferencing amid COVID-19 outbreak, a couple from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, recently got married on a video call. The groom, Mohsin Safi, is a police constable and decided to tie the knot as scheduled earlier. Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,176 positive cases and 17 fatalities from the COVID-19 infection.

While talking about his unique wedding, Saifi reportedly said that his family had decided to hold the marriage ceremony on April 11 but it could not go as planned due to lockdown rules. He then said that his mother, who wanted to see him getting married wasn’t well which prompted him to hold the wedding digitally. According to reports, the bride and other 100 invitees attended the ceremony via video conferencing.

Live stream wedding

In a similar incident, a couple from Indonesia decided to tie a knot and stream it online live for their relatives. According to reports, the couple, Mohammad Nurjaman and Ugi Lestari Widya Bahri exchanged vows on April 10 in a ceremony that was attended by only close family members. However, another multitude of guests, including relatives and friends, joined the possession and watched the wedding via live stream.

Speaking to an international media outlet later, the 31-year-old groom, Nurjaman said that they were definitely disappointed. But he added that the pandemic was not only affecting one or two people but everybody. He also said that they must accept the situation. The couple, who had reportedly been planning their marriage since last October, got married in a traditional Islamic ceremony in Tangerang. Bride Bahri, who is 24 years old, said that in a normal ceremony they expected their relative and friends to join them, however, in the present condition, they were relying on technology.

